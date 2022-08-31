Long-Standing Charlotte Restaurant Renews Lease In Elizabeth Neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Wednesday, Charlotte’s Customshop announced it will renew its lease on Elizabeth Avenue among other changes including a transition in ownership.

Customshop’s creator, Trey Wilson, says he is excited to pass the torch to longtime chef and culinary expert Andres Kaifer, who recently joined the team as partner and head chef.

Kaifer, an experienced chef and restaurant operator, has been at the helm of Customshop for the last four months and shares Wilson’s mission of sourcing local ingredients as often as possible and creating an upscale yet casual experience.

Kaifer will maintain the key menu focus of fresh pastas, seasonal ingredients, and housemade breads and sauces as well as explore new dishes and cooking techniques.

The neighborhood restaurant recently celebrated 15 years at 1601 Elizabeth Avenue.

Kaifer has renewed the lease for the building for 10 years, invested in upfitting the kitchen and has doubled the bar size and seating while also upgrading glassware, spirits and diversifying the drink menu.

“I have always been a huge fan of Trey and what he’s built across his restaurants. At a moment where his aspirations have changed, my dreams are being fulfilled – it’s the perfect time for both of us,” said Kaifer. On the updates to the restaurant, he said, “Customshop has always been seen as an anniversary, special occasion type of place, and it’s great for that, but with an expanded bar, the ‘champagne of beers’ being added to the menu, and the launch of a bar menu, I’m hoping we can see our friends more often as well as meet new ones.”

While Wilson is focusing on other projects, he will still be involved as a minority partner.