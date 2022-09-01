CATS Announces Modified Labor Day Transit Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is announcing modified transit service in observance of Labor Day.

CATS bus routes, the LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate according to the following schedule on Monday, September 5th, 2022:

All bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule.

The LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Officials say the CATS Call Center, Pass Sales and Information Office at the Charlotte Transportation Center (CTC) will be closed on Monday, September 5th, and will resume normal hours on Tuesday, September 6th.

In addition, CATS will operate a shuttle service from Cornelius Park and Ride to Ramsey Creek Park beach at Lake Norman from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. starting Saturday, September 3rd through Monday, September 5th.