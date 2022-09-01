Charlotte Airport Expecting Another Busy Labor Day Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travelers coming through Charlotte Douglas International Airport are being advised to arrive early in preparation for the busy holiday weekend ahead.

From Thursday, September 1st – Monday, September 5th, officials say approximately 315,000 passengers will be flying to, through and from Charlotte Douglas.

By comparison, the airport welcomed 330,000 passengers Labor Day weekend 2019, pre-COVID, according to a news release.

Officials say the largest crowds are expected to arrive on Thursday and Friday, September 2nd, with approximately 80,000 passengers each day.

TSA recommends passengers be in line at the airline check-in counter or security screening area at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

Official say parking lots and decks will fill fast, so to guarantee the availability of preferred parking options and for the best rates, visit parkCLT.com or the CLT Airport app to book official Airport parking online.

Same-day booking is limited for all products, with a minimum of six hours in advance, according to a news release.

Officials say passengers who do not book online are strongly encouraged to check parking availability on the CLT real-time parking map or call 704.359.5555 for the latest parking conditions.

Please note: