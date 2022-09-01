CMPD Asks For Help Identifying Suspect Of Drive-By Shooting In Southeast Charlotte

1/4 Suspect Vehicle

2/4 Suspect Vehicle

3/4 Suspect Vehicle

4/4 Suspect Vehicle







The Latest:

Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting that left a four-year-old boy injured Monday night.

Police say the suspect vehicle was involved in an Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Injury on Wallace Road on August, 29th.

The vehicle appears to have one occupant, a Black man, according to a news release.

Detectives say the suspect vehicle entered a parking lot at 6:44 p.m. on Monday, where the suspect began shooting into a building ultimately striking a four-year-old boy.

The suspect then fled the scene, making a left-hand turn onto Wallace Road towards Monroe Road.

Police say the suspect vehicle is extremely weathered with extensive sun damage to the hood and trunk.

The vehicle has a sunroof and no tag displayed.

Police say there is damage to the driver-side door fender and to the back right passenger door of the vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or has information on its whereabouts or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Original Story (8/29/22):

CHARLOTTE — A four-year-old boy was in surgery Monday night after an apparent drive-by shooting on Wallace Road in SE Charlotte, according to police on the scene.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Woods Apartments on Wallace Road.

CMPD says the child was not the intended target and was “fighting for his life.” Officers told WCCB that the little boy and his mother had just gotten back from the grocery store and that’s why they were outside when shots rang out.

There is a 4 year old child fighting for his life after being shot last night. It’s so hard for me to even fathom this senseless act of violence. @CMPD will continue to do all that we can to keep our community safe but we need your help too. (1/2) — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) August 30, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates