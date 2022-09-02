CFD: Crash Involving Semi Hauling Gas Closes I-485 Outer Loop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One lane has reopened on I-485 outer loop after a crash involving a tractor trailer hauling gas shut down the roadway on Friday.

Update; MVC Involving Gasoline Tanker; one lane is open on I-485 outter; exit 10B to I-85 South closed. https://t.co/hSUNCXxCrh pic.twitter.com/EPLEyQANxs — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 2, 2022

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-485 outer loop was closed due to fire operations.

Authorities say to expect significant delays in the area and to use extreme caution around emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates.