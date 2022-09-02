Gastonia Police: Man Wanted For Purchasing $240 Worth Of Items With Stolen Credit Card 

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who used a stolen credit card to purchase $240 worth of merchandise at stores in Gastonia.

Detectives say a woman accidentally left her credit card on top of a gas pump on N. Chester Street in Gastonia when the card was stolen.

Police say she immediately notified her bank after realizing the card was gone and was told the card has already been fraudulently used at several stores nearby.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

Callers may remain anonymous.