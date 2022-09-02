Mecklenburg County Offering AC Bill Assistance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County residents who are having trouble paying their summer cooling bills can now get help from the Department of Social Services (DSS).
Officials say this year-round Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) is a federal program that assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis, a life threatening or health related emergency, and have a final notice or past due utility bill.
Assistance is available year-round or until funds are exhausted, according to a news release.
To qualify for help under the CIP, a household must meet the following criteria:
- At least one eligible U.S. citizen or legal resident.
- Income below 150% of the federal poverty limit.
- Be responsible for energy bills.
- Households must be in a cooling or heating-related emergency.
Applicants must provide:
- Identification, such as a state ID card, driver’s license, or passport.
- Utility bill.
- Social security number.
Proof of income.
There are several ways to apply:
- Visit AllAccess.MeckNC.gov for more information and to apply online.
- Call 704-336-3000 to complete a telephone application. An energy representative will contact the applicant to begin the interview process.
Visit a DSS location in person:
- Wallace Kuralt Center, 301 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28211.
- Community Resource Center, 3205 Freedom Drive, Suite 1000, Building A, Charlotte, N.C. 28208.
To learn more about the Crisis Intervention Program, visit MeckNC.gov/ENERGY.