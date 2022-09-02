Mecklenburg County Offering AC Bill Assistance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County residents who are having trouble paying their summer cooling bills can now get help from the Department of Social Services (DSS).

Officials say this year-round Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) is a federal program that assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis, a life threatening or health related emergency, and have a final notice or past due utility bill.

Assistance is available year-round or until funds are exhausted, according to a news release.

To qualify for help under the CIP, a household must meet the following criteria:

At least one eligible U.S. citizen or legal resident.

Income below 150% of the federal poverty limit.

Be responsible for energy bills.

Households must be in a cooling or heating-related emergency.

Applicants must provide:

Identification, such as a state ID card, driver’s license, or passport.

Utility bill.

Social security number.

Proof of income.

There are several ways to apply:

Visit AllAccess.MeckNC.gov

Call 704-336-3000 to complete a telephone application. An energy representative will contact the applicant to begin the interview process.

Visit a DSS location in person:

Wallace Kuralt Center, 301 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28211.

Community Resource Center, 3205 Freedom Drive, Suite 1000, Building A, Charlotte, N.C. 28208.

To learn more about the Crisis Intervention Program, visit MeckNC.gov/ENERGY.