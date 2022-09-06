Police: Man Shot In The Leg While Standing Outside Rock Hill Home

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Rock Hill on Monday.

The Rock Hill Police Department responded to a home on Scoggins Street around 6:14 p.m. on September 5th in response to a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers located a 44-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds to his leg.

Police say he was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover fully.

The man told officers he was standing in the front yard when the shooting occurred.

Police say there is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with more information regarding this shooting is asked to call 803-329-7074.