CMPD: Woman Sexually Assaulted On Southeast Charlotte Greenway

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to rape a woman Wednesday morning at a SE Charlotte greenway.

Police say a woman was walking when she was approached from behind by a man who forced her to the ground. Police say the man held her to the ground and began taking off her clothes in an attempt to rape her. The woman screamed during the attack and fought back. She managed to get her cell phone and called for help.

The woman described the suspect as a black male, 5’6, heavy build with long, shoulder length braided hair. She says the suspect was wearing black, long shorts, and black shoes. People at the greenway were shocked it happened during the day.

“It’s kinda crazy to hear. I can see it cause around this time there’s not as many people, but it’s still crazy to hear,” says Mitchell Stone, Charlotte resident.

“I’ll have to look for a route that is open, where everybody can see me if something happens to me,” says Karina Vazquez, Charlotte resident.

CMPD will increase patrols along the greenway until the suspect is caught. If you have any information about this case, call Crimestoppers.