The Kelly Clarkson Show Returns To WCCB Charlotte For Season 4

UNIVERSAL CITY, C.A. (NEWS RELEASE) — Thirteen-time Emmy Award-winning daytime talker “The Kelly Clarkson Show” returns for a star-studded Season 4 coast-to-coast premiere celebration on Monday, Sept. 12.

With Emmy and Grammy Award winner Kelly Clarkson at the helm, the new season kicks off with the show’s signature guest panels, a mix of celebrities and everyday people doing extraordinary things, and an original Kellyoke music video. The Season 4 video features Clarkson performing a medley of songs by Beastie Boys, Garth Brooks, Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz, Madonna, Willie Nelson, Frank Sinatra and Taylor Swift.

Heading into the new season, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” has its strongest station lineup yet. Sold to all 211 local markets and upgraded into stronger time periods across the country, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is the primary replacement for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and is now the premier entertainment daytime talk show.

Fans of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will experience the biggest celebration yet thanks to brand sponsor Citi. For the first time, audiences have the unique interactive opportunity to participate in a Kellyoke Search, presented by Citi, that kicked off this summer for a chance to virtually perform a duet with Clarkson. Plus, this season will feature an exclusive brand-new lounge fashioned with Wayfair décor, inspiring viewers to tap into their own home style.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” launched a nationwide search via TikTok and a special two-week long cross-country journey in a rolling sound stage where participants performed virtual duets with Clarkson. They joined along on her hit rock anthem “Since U Been Gone,” the multiple award-winning crowd-pleaser that won her the Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the 48thGrammy Awards.

“I can’t believe it’s already season 4! We are feeling so blessed by all the support we’ve received and are feeling so inspired and excited to keep connecting with y’all!,” Clarkson said. “I had a great summer off, but I missed my team and we are refueled and ready to have some fun and highlight some incredible stories and people!”

Week one of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” filmed in front of a live studio audience on location for the second consecutive year in a row in New York at the Appel Room within Frederick P. Rose Hall, the Home of Jazz at Lincoln Center, before returning to its home at Universal Studios Hollywood.

For the first show of the season on Sept. 12, Clarkson welcomes the legendary Garth Brooks for an intimate journey of songs and stories from the road. She talks to a hero coal miner who waded into the devastating flood in eastern Kentucky to help save neighbors and families. Kenan Thompson also drops by for an unexpected visit. Later in the week, Clarkson returns to her home state of Texas to witness how the Uvalde community is healing and rebuilding after the devastating tragedy that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers. She also sits down mom to mom for a rare and candid conversation with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton. Tracy Morgan and his daughter join the conversation on the couch to discuss what it means to be a “gutsy woman.”

Season 4 star-studded surprises and signature show segments will also feature the casts of “Abbott Elementary” and “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” First Lady Jill Biden, Billy Eichner, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Hamm, Lester Holt, Scarlett Johansson, Jo Koy, Camila Alves McConaughey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Elisabeth Moss, Noah Cyrus, Rosie O’Donnell, Ozuna, Blake Shelton, Sam Smith, Gwen Stefani, Kenan Thompson, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Olivia Wilde, Constance Wu and others.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal with Alex Duda serving as executive producer and showrunner. Clarkson is also an executive producer.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart and connection. The “weekday hang” includes live performances, a panel of guests, games and her unfiltered perspective on life, relationships, parenting, kids and things that make her laugh along the way.