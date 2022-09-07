UPS To Hire Around 1,240 Employees In Charlotte For Holiday Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS announced on Wednesday it expects to hire more than 1,240 seasonal employees in the Charlotte area to help out during the hectic holiday season.

The company is filling full-and part-time seasonal positions, primarily drivers, package handlers and driver helpers, across multiple shifts in hundreds of locations across the country.

Seasonal package car driver positions begin at $21 per hour, and tractor-trailer driver positions begin at $21 per hour, according to a news release.

Click here to apply for positions with UPS online.

“We have made our hiring process as easy as possible,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Operations. “UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season.”

Officials say seasonal opportunities are a proven pathway to a career at UPS, with nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earning permanent positions following the 2021 holidays.

A full-time UPS package delivery driver makes an average of $95,000 per year, plus an additional $50,000 in contributions to health, wellness and pension benefits, according to a news release.

After four years, officials say UPS drivers earn about $42 per hour.

“I love my job – serving your community, getting to know your city and the people,” San Diego full-time driver Rene Aranda said. “UPS offers a great opportunity to grow and live a more comfortable life than other companies.”

Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, officials say eligible employees have the opportunity to earn up to $25,000 (lifetime maximum) for college tuition and expenses.

Part-time employees are eligible for the reimbursement the day they are hired, according to a news release.

Officials say UPS invested $30 million in education assistance programs in 2021.