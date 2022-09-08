Healthy Headlines: Using A Cane After Hip Replacement Surgery

CHARLOTTE, NC — Hip replacement is a common orthopedic surgery, and following it patients must work to rebuild their strength and mobility. One way they do that is by using a cane.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines segment, Dr. Lisa Cannada, an orthopedic trauma surgeon at Novant Health, talks about how to effectively use a cane following hip replacement surgery.

For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch full interview below: