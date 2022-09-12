2 Arrested In Ongoing Drug Investigation In Alexander County

1/4 Meth Seized

2/4 Drugs And Guns Seized

3/4 Tanner McAlpin

4/4 Michael Goodenow







ALEXANDER CO., N.C. — An ongoing drug investigation in Alexander County ended in the arrest of two men and the seizure of a stash of drugs and guns, deputies say.

On Thursday, September 8th, investigators with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home located on Sipe Road in the Ellendale Community.

This search warrant was the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, due to numerous complaints of possible drug activity within the community.

During the search, investigators say approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition were seized.

Police arrested and charged 31-year-old of Taylorsville with Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine, Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana and Misdemeanor Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

McAlpin was placed under a $100,000 secured bond with a first appearance scheduled for Monday, September 12th in Alexander County District Court, according to a news release.

Police also arrested and charged 45-year-old Michael Goodenow of Statesville with Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Goodenow was placed under a $2,500 secured bond with a first appearance scheduled for Monday, September 12th in Alexander County District Court.

Sheriff Bowman would like to thank Taylorsville Police Department, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the North Carolina Department of Corrections, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (Probation) and the United StatesDepartment of Homeland Security Investigations Taskforce for their assistance in this investigation and execution of the search warrant.

