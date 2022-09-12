25-Year-Old Man Killed In Crash After Speeding In Catawba County, Troopers Say

HICKORY, N.C. — Troopers are investigating after a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead following a crash in Catawba County on Friday.

On Friday, September 9th around 1:30 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol Responded to and investigated a fatal collision on Startown Road near Settlemyre Bridge Road.

Troopers say a 2017 Dodge Charger was traveling south on Startown Road, ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left and overturned several times.

The driver, Tyoin Shuford, 25, of Newton was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was ejected, according to a news release.

Troopers say he was taken from the scene by EMS but died a short while later due to his injuries.

Investigators believe Shuford was speeding at the time of the crash and this was a contributing factor.