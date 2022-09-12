Art Crawl Returns To Downtown Hickory September 15th

HICKORY, N.C. — More than 60 artists will be have their creations for sale at the Downtown Hickory Art Crawl on Thursday, September 15th.

The Art Crawl will bring artists, art demonstrations and music to Downtown Hickory.

Officials say there will be pottery, paintings, woodworking, photography and much more.

Attendees are reminded that the art work is for sale!

Officials say the kick off party begins at 5 p.m. at Full Circle Arts located at 42B Third Street NW.

Full Circle Arts will be celebrating two shows, “Salon de Refuse” & “Clay+ Wood”.

Maps of the Art Crawl route and the participants will be available.

The Art Crawl ends at 8:00 pm.

The Western Piedmont Symphony will have pop-up concerts at the CommScope Stage, Trade Alley Arts, Wine Shoppe and Barley Market.

This event is sponsored by the City of Hickory.