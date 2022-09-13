Bojangles Moving Corporate Support Center To New Location In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – Bojangles Restaurants, Inc., announced it has entered into an agreement to relocate its corporate headquarters to 500 Forest Point Circle, just down the road from its current location at 9432 Southern Pine Blvd. in South Charlotte.

Expected to occur early next year, the move will allow roughly 170 Support Center employees of the beloved chicken and biscuits chain to work under one roof, instead of currently operating in separate facilities across multiple buildings.

The new 61,448-square-foot space will include a state-of-the-art Culinary Center that will house Bojangles’ Menu Innovation, Equipment Innovation, Kitchen Design and Quality Assurance teams. The space will also contain a wing for the chain’s National Training Center, also known as Bo University.

“Bojangles was founded in Charlotte in 1977, and we’re thrilled to be able to continue calling Charlotte our home,” said Bojangles CEO Jose Armario. “As our company has evolved and grown over the past few years, our space needs have changed dramatically, and we’re excited to be moving to a new space that is specifically designed for an organization like ours and its upward trajectory.”

The privately owned company, which was acquired by The Jordan Company and Durational Capital Management in 2019, has realized impressive growth of late. In the past year, Bojangles has announced development deals to add more than 100 new franchise locations, including in new territories such as Columbus, Ohio; Orlando, Florida; Dallas, Houston and Austin, Texas; and northern New Jersey.

The new space will be undergoing a complete remodel to create an open environment designed to encourage collaboration, engagement and innovation at the highest levels. The new complex will provide flexible work environments to meet Bojangles’ restaurant and headquarter staffing demands now and for years to come.

CBRE Group is the brokerage firm who oversaw the lease transaction. Robinson Bradshaw LLP and the Bojangles’ in-house legal department managed the lease negotiations. Gensler will manage architectural and interior design services.