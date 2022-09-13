Court Declares Lenoir House A Nuisance After Years Of Drug Activity, A Death

1/2

LENOIR, N.C. — A home in Lenoir is set to be sold after a judge declared it to be a nuisance on Friday after years of drug activity, a long history of disturbances and a death.

On September 9th, Superior Court Judge Susan Bray signed a consent judgement for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against the property located at 507 Oak Street SW, Lenoir, N.C.

This judgment concludes a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the City of Lenoir on behalf of the State of North Carolina.

Officials say Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

“The nuisance abatement law provides remedies for problem locations that strain law enforcement resources and cause communities to live in fear,” said Scottie Shoaf, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team. “I hope this brings a positive change for residents living in this community. These residents have been living in fear for far too long.”

Lenoir Police Chief Brent Phelps says this lawsuit and subsequent judgment should provide much needed relief for the town.

“The number of calls for service, multiple overdoses, and most recently, a tragic death that occurred at this property has become a growing concern to this neighborhood for years. By working together with Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team, we’ve been able to positively impact our community to restore law and order for our citizens,” said Chief Phelps.

Officials say this judgment permanently prohibits the property owner and any future owners of the property from operating or maintaining a public nuisance at this location or anywhere else within the jurisdiction of the State of North Carolina.

Under the terms of the consent judgment, the property must come into compliance with all local ordinances and zoning regulations and be

sold, according to a news release.

Officials say if the property owner and operator do not follow the conditions in the agreement, the property could be subject to forfeiture.