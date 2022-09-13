Police: 2 Suspects Wanted For Stealing 23 Guns From Lenoir Business

1/3

LENOIR, N.C. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of robbing a gun shop in Lenoir and getting away with twenty-three firearms.

On September 9th around 4 a.m., police say two suspects forcibly entered the E-Bay and Guns Too store located on Blowing Rock Boulevard by breaking the front glass door.

Once inside, detectives say the suspects broke the glass counter cases with what appears to be a small sledge hammer and removed twenty-three firearms before leaving the area in a car.

Police describe the suspect car as a dark colored four-door sedan, possibly a late model Nissan Sentra that is registered from out of state or a rental vehicle.

After analyzing surveillance video, investigators say they believe the two suspects are likely thin black men who are average in height.

Investigators continue to gather surveillance from surrounding areas in order to identify the suspects.

Police say the following firearms were stolen during the incident:

22 handguns (Glock, Rock Island 1911, Ruger, Springfield, Taurus, Kel-Tec, Walther,

Magnum Research)

Magnum Research) 1 AR Style KE Arms Lower Receiver

Anyone with information concerning the incident or the identities of the suspects is asked to call Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at (828) 758-8300.