Donald Trump Announces Wilmington Rally

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Former President Donald Trump is returning to North Carolina next week for a campaign in Wilmington.

According to a news release, he will speak in support of Republican U.S. Senate nominee Ted Budd, and the entire North Carolina “Trump Ticket.”

The rally will be held on Friday, September 23 at Aero Center at Wilmington International Airport.

Doors will open at 2 p.m.

Special guests will deliver remarks at 4 p.m., followed by the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump speaking at 7 p.m.

To register, click here.