Bunny Rabbits Available For Adoption At CMPD Animal Care & Control

CHARLOTTE, NC — When CMPD Animal Care & Control opened its door yesterday morning, they were greeted by a local woman who was recently displaced from her home. With her, she brought 30 rabbits of all shapes, sizes, and colors. The rabbits appear to be healthy, socialized, and well taken care of.

“At 12:00 PM today we “de-hared” a state of emergency. We do not have enough cages to house all of these cotton tails, so we are putting Operation Bunny Hop into effect, said Communications Manager, Melissa Knicely. We need these bunnies to hop into homes as quickly as possible.” 1/32

The shelter team is currently working on setting up temporary housing for the rabbits. They are available for adoption now and their adoption fees are waived.

For more information on how to adopt from CMPD Animal Care & Control please visit animals.cmpd.org.