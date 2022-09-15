Loaded Gun Found at Monroe Middle School

UNION CO., N.C. — A student at Monroe Middle School will face charges after authorities say they brought a loaded gun to school.

According to a letter sent to parents, school leaders found the weapon at the school Thursday. Officials say a student tip led to the discovery of the gun.

The letter states no one was threatened or injured. School leaders say they located and secured the weapon as soon as they were made aware of the situation.

The student involved will face multiple charges by the Monroe Police Department.

School leaders remind parents that weapons are not allowed on campus, and encourage parents to talk with their kids about gun safety.