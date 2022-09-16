Beautiful & Dry Through The Weekend

Forecast:

ASU Game Day: A chilly start with morning lows in the low 50s. Plenty of sunshine will dominate the weekend in the High Country with highs on Saturday in the low to mid 70s!

Saturday: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s. Early morning lows in the low 60s.

Sunday: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.

Next Week: 90s return on Monday with low 90s on tap through next week. Humidity will rise a bit, but we will stay dry through the week.

Have a great weekend!

Kaitlin