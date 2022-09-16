SCarowinds Returns Friday to Carowinds

CHARLOTTE , N.C. — Carowinds goes from theme park to scream park starting Friday night with the return of ‘SCarowinds.’ It’s one of Charlotte’s largest Halloween celebrations.

This year the event is returning with all-new scares, including Paranormal, Inc. The new maze offers interactive haunted storylines and aerial stunts, as visitors team up with the ghostbusting heroes from the fictional television show of the same name.

There will be up to 300 monsters in the park nightly, along with 16 different scary experiences, seven scare zones, five mazes and four shows.

SCarowinds is unveiling a new lineup of shows including Heads Will Roll, The Lost Souls and The Mane Stage.

SCarowinds will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. from Sept. 16 through Oct. 30.

Due to the explicit and frightening nature of entertainment during the event, it is not recommended for children under 13. Costume masks, face paint or costume attire are not allowed into SCarowinds.

No bags of any kind larger than 6.5” x 4.5” x 2” may be brought into the park after 7:00 p.m. on SCarowinds event nights.

Buy tickets at Carowinds.com and save up to $40 off the front gate general admission price.