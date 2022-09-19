Baby in Critical Condition, Iredell Couple Arrested for Child Abuse

IREDELL COUNTY, NC — An Iredell County couple has been arrested and charged with child abuse after the emergency crews were called to their home on Sunday for an unresponsive infant, according to the Iredell County sheriff.

According to a news release, deputies responded tot he 400 block of Teeter Road, near Mooresville for a call of CPR in progress on the baby girl.

When the deputies arrived on the scene, they learned Iredell County EMS had transported the child to a local hospital.

Calinda Steinseifer was interviewed by investigators, and she told them she had been asleep when Lyons woke her up, saying they needed to go to the emergency room because something was wrong with the child. Adrian Lyons told the investigators he had fed the baby, then put her down to sleep. He then checked on her thirty minutes later and found her limp and unresponsive.

Medical staff told investigators the baby had brain swelling, bleeding on the brain and hemorrhages. Medical staff described this as un-accidental brain trauma. The infant was airlifted to Levine’s Children’s Hospital for more advanced treatment.

Investigators re-interviewed both Lyons and Steinseifer. Adrian Lyons admitted running into a door and striking the infant’s head two weeks ago. He went on to say the baby would not eat, was crying a lot and twitching. Calinda Steinseifer admitted to knowing about the incident but did not seek medical attention for the infant for fear of getting in trouble.

Adrian Lyons was charged with Felony Intentional Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, and is jail without bond . Lyons is on probation for a prior conviction of Felony Child Abuse in Davie County in 2019.

Calinda Steinseifer was charged with Felony Negligent Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury. Steinseifer received a $150,000 bond.

The Iredell County Department of Social Services was also notified as this is an ongoing investigation.