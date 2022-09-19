One Dead After Early Morning Shooting In Salisbury 

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide after they say a man was shot dead early Sunday morning on Old Wilkesboro Road.

On September 18th, just before 1 a.m., police were sent to a shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road.

Officers found Auburn Clement, 27, shot. First responders tried to save him, but Clement passed away from his injuries.

Police have yet to release information on what led up to the shooting or a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Crews or Detective Everett at 704-638-5333.