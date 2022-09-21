Anson County Sheriff Dies Unexpectedly

ANSON CO., N.C. — Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died Wednesday, according to the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, who is also the President of the NC Sheriff’s Association, announced the news on Facebook. He said Reid’s passing was “unexpected.”

“Sheriff Reid and I started our tenure as sheriffs at the same time, and we attended the Sheriffs’ Leadership Institute together,” Blackwood wrote. “We have been close friends for the last 10 years. Our families have enjoyed time together at NCSA events and conferences.”

Blackwood said Reid served as a North Carolina Highway Patrol state trooper prior to being elected sheriff.

An official cause of death has not yet been announced.