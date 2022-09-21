Cox Mill High School Evacuating Again

UPDATE: As of 11:25AM students are now returning to the class.

CONCORD, N.C. – Cox Mill High School is being evacuated again today. This comes after evacuating twice on Tuesday due to reports of a bomb threat.

A message to parents says in part, “We are again evacuating our building out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat.”

The Cabarrus County School District also says police are on site and conducting a sweep with their bomb units.

Parents are being asked not to come to the school, and the district says it will provide updates through Connect Ed.

Cox Mill Elementary School is on lockdown as a precautionary measure due to the evacuation at Cox Mill High School school officials say.