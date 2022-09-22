Presidents Cup Tees Off Today at Quail Hollow Club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is hosting the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club in South Charlotte.

Foursomes start at 1:05pm Thursday and the tournament runs through Sunday, September 25th.

According to PGA officials, general parking will be available. A number of other efficient transportation options will be available to ticket holders including rideshare drop-off via Uber and Lyft, as well as the LYNX Blue Line.

For ticket holders, a variety of parking options are available with six different designations and pricing ranging from complimentary to $40, subject to taxes and fees. Shuttles will transport fans to and from each lot to the main entrance at Quail Hollow Club (QHC).

• Black Lot at Carowinds: Open Wed-Fri; 30-min shuttle to (QHC); $15/day

• Green Lot at Ballantyne Corporate Place: Open Sat-Sun, 20-min shuttle to QHC; $15/day

• Grey Lot at SouthPark Mall: Open Tue-Sun; 10-min shuttle to QHC; $40/day

• Red Lot at Hedgemore Plaza: Open Tue-Sun; 10-min shuttle to QHC; $40/day

• White Lot at Charlotte Catholic High School: Open Fri-Sun; 10-min shuttle to QHC; $40/day

• Purple Lot at Bojangles Coliseum: Tues-Sun, 30-min shuttle to QHC; free of charge

For more information about the Presidents Cup, or to purchase tickets, please visit PresidentsCup.com.