APOPKA, FL.–

A woman in Florida was surprised to see a huge lizard scaling the side of her son’s home whom she was visiting. The lizard was so large, people compared it to “Godzilla”. It actually appears to be a Savannah monitor lizard.

That type of lizard is popular with pet owners, but it freaked the woman out. Those lizards are native to sub-Saharan Africa. The lizard eventually fell down when it lost its grip on the window screen.