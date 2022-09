Gaston County Mugshots September 23rd

1/24 Gaston COunty Mugshots

2/24 Brandon Knox Resisting Public Officer Hit And Run Failure To Stop After Property Damage Driving While License Rovked

3/24 Carl Norman Larceny

4/24 Carrie McDaniel Probation Violation Other Country Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances With Intent To Sell:manufacture:deliver

5/24 Christopher Lunsford Probation Violation



6/24 David Lynn Interference With Electric Monitoring Device Failure To Appear In Court

7/24 Exequiel Ramirez Intoxicated And Disruptive

8/24 Jamie Baker – Probation Violation Jamie Baker - Probation Violation

9/24 Holly Bare Larceny

10/24 Jason Boswell Failure To Appear



11/24 Jody Carr Failure To Appear In Court

12/24 John Fischer Failure To Appear

13/24 Juan Franco Probation Violation

14/24 Kody Penley Probation Vioaltion

15/24 Krista Hawkin Failure To Appear In Court



16/24 Marissa Pirce Probation Violation

17/24 Michael Davis Breaking And Entering Terrorize:injure Domestic Criminal Trespass Domestic Violence Protection Order Assault On Female Simple Assault

18/24 Michael Ward Habitual Larceny Failure To Appear In Court

19/24 Quincy McCaskill Failure To Appear In Court

20/24 Scottie Camp Probation Violation



21/24 Selina Norman Habitual Larceny Second Degree Trespassing

22/24 Tosha Hamrick Animal Cruelty Cruelty To Animals

24/24 Travis Conner Failure To Appear In Court

















































The Gaston County mugshots for Friday, September 23rd, All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.