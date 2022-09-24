One Dead, One Arrested After Shooting At Arcade

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting outside an arcade Friday afternoon.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says that they were called just after 2 p.m. to the Giveaway Arcade on Albemarle Road for an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police found a person with shooting injuries who was later pronounced dead. The name of the victim has not been released yet.

The patrol officers responding found an armed man and de-escalated the situation. The suspect was then taken into custody.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective. Information can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.