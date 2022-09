CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A skydiving accident in Chester County left one person dead Saturday, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the accident at Skydive Carolina at 1:26 p.m. Saturday.

Officials have not yet released the name of the person who died, or said what caused the skydiving jump to go wrong.

The incident is under investigation.

This is the seventh death at Skydive Carolina in the past nine years.