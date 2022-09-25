Shooting At Kershaw Apartment Complex Leaves 15-Year-Old Dead

KERSHAW, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide at the Foxwood Apartments.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to an apartment complex for a shooting. Witnesses heard several shots and the sounds of a car speeding away.

Deputies found shooting damage to an air conditioning unit, but did not see any other damage. At that time, no one came forward with injuries.

Later, just after 7 a.m., a resident called to say that she had found her niece shot on the couch. EMS arrived to find that the 15-year-old girl had died from her injuries.

The teen was visiting relatives at the time of the shooting. Other adults and children were in the home, but no one else was injured.

Officials believe that the 15-year-old girl was shot during the possible drive-by shooting earlier and not at a later time.

“There are no printable words to describe my anger toward the person or people responsible for this cowardly act of shooting a gun from a car in the road at a residential complex…without any regard whatsoever for the lives of the people inside,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “A completely innocent 15-year-old girl is dead, and we will bring to bear all the resources we have to solve this shooting and put the responsible party or parties in jail.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372 or at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.