Union Co. Saddle Club Horse Show Features Special Exhibition

MONROE, N.C. – A fun equestrian event in Monroe on Saturday. The Union County Saddle Club hosted its September “Britches & Bridles” dressage show. Local master dressage rider Deborah Moynihan exhibited her 3rd level freestyle on her horse, Elita ENF.

Dressage is a sport where the horse and rider compete in what are, in layman’s terms, trained dance movements. It is physically and mentally difficult for both horse and rider, and the cues the rider gives the horse are so subtle they’re hard to see.

The Union County Saddle Club hosts horse shows for all disciplines year round. Check out their Facebook page here for more information. You can also visit the Union County Saddle Club website here.