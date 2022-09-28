Humane Society Of Charlotte Taking Donations To Help Homeless Animals Find Forever Homes
-
1/15
Zoe – Hound – Female – 4 Years Old
-
2/15
Zeta – Retriever – Female – 1 Year Old
-
3/15
Whiskey – Siberian Husky – 4 Years Old
-
4/15
Trotter – Hound – Male – 3 Years Old
-
5/15
Sergeant – Hound – Male – 7 Years Old
-
-
6/15
Salinger – Catahoula Leopard Dog – Male – 10 Months
-
7/15
Pixel – Mixed Breed – Male – 4 Years Old
-
8/15
Pepperoni – Terrier – Male – 10 Years Old
-
9/15
Oakley – Shepherd – Male – 2 Years Old
-
10/15
Erin – Shepherd – Female – 7 Years
-
-
11/15
Corduroy – Terrier American Pit Bull – Male – 1 Year 1 Month
-
12/15
Carter – Mixed Breed – Male – 11 Months
-
13/15
Cappuccino – Retriever – Female – 2 Years Old
-
14/15
Blue – Female – Mixed Breed – 1 Year Old
-
15/15
Barnibus – Male – Hound – 2 Years Old
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Humane Society of Charlotte is asking for donations to help homeless pets find forever homes.
These donations help provide medical assistance to injured animals, food for animals at the shelter, and much needed supplies to keep the shelter stocked and prepared as new animals are rescued daily.
Click HERE to donate to the Humane Society of Charlotte.
View all the dogs available for adoption at the Humane Society of Charlotte by scrolling through the photo gallery above.
Click HERE to learn more about adopting pets from the Humane Society in Charlotte.