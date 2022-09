LANCASTER COUNTY, SC — A 14-year-old girl was struck by a tractor-trailer and killed as she tried to cross SC 9 Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

The SC Highway Patrol and the Lancaster coroner’s office are investigating following the accident that happened near Potter Road just after 4 p.m. The coroner identified the girl as a Buford High School student, but did not release her name.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.