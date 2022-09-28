Motorcycle Passenger Killed in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY –Highway patrol troopers are investigating crash on Kale Road near Hudson Chapel Road Tuesday afternoon. They say a Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was traveling north on Kale Road, crossed the centerline, and sideswiped a southbound 2011 Honda CR-V. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were thrown from the bike.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson, Tony Travis, 43, of Catawba, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center (CVMC) in Hickory. The passenger, Jacquelin Danielle York, 36, of Claremont, was critically injured and taken to CVMC before being transferred by medical helicopter to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Honda and a 67-year-old passenger were not injured.

Kale Road was closed in the area for approximately three hours during the on-scene investigation. Alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing circumstance in the collision. Investigating troopers have charged Travis with driving while impaired. Additional charges are pending the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Catawba County District Attorney’s Office.