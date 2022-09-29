Do You Take Warnings To Evacuate Or Prepare Ahead Of Storms Seriously?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Catastrophic damage and flooding Wednesday night as Hurricane Ian pummels Florida. More than a million people are without power Wednesday night. Residents bracing for catastrophic damage and wind, cars, parking garages, and homes across the state fully underwater. The Collier County Sheriff warning that they are responding to life-threatening water rescues and people trapped in their homes from the flooding.

Officials warning of the potentially deadly storm surges. NOAA Acting Deputy Director Michael Brennan says, “And that’s where we see the 12 to 18 feet of storm surge inundation above ground level. That’s three times as tall as I am. So that’s really an unsurvivable circumstance.”

States of emergency are in effect in North and South Carolina as the storm makes its way up the coast. Governor Cooper has activated about 80 members of North Carolina’s National Guard for storm response.

Our question of the night: do you take warnings to prepare ahead of a major storm seriously?

