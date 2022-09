CHARLOTTE N.C.- Charlotte singles, listen up! Netflix’s popular reality show “love is blind” is casting in the queen city for its next season.

Producers say they are looking for single men and women who are brave, open-minded and ready for a committed relationship. The show gives singles the chance to get to know each other while separated by a wall. They get to meet in person for the first time after a marriage proposal.

To apply for the show, click here.