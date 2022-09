YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor after an investigation involving multiple agencies.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that Grover Denton Jr., 71, of Clover, S.C., had been arrested by the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say an online tip revealed that Denton had distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Denton was taken into custody on September 27th and could face up to 10 years in prison.