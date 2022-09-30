One Dead, Several Injured In Burke County Crash

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The State Highway Patrol has charged one person after a deadly head-on crash on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road.

Just before 4 p.m. on September 29th, Highway Patrol Troopers were called to a fatal accident.

Officials say a 2016 Dodge Ram was driving north on Miller Bridge Road when it crossed the centerline, hitting a 2017 Nissan Rouge head on.

A third car, a 2005 Toyota Camry, was driving south behind the Nissan. The Camry tried to avoid the crash, ran off the road, and hit a tree. The driver was Jeremy Stewart, 39, of Hickory, and he was not injured.

Jennifer Nicole Rector, 42, of Connelly Springs, was the driver of the Nissan hit. She died on scene.

The three passengers of the Nissan, ages 45, 13, and 10, were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge, Angelo Messineo, 69, of Hudson, had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Valdese. Troopers have charged him with misdemeanor death by vehicle.