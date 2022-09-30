Opening Day of Renaissance Festival Delayed Due to Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Press Release) — The Festival is unable to open Saturday, October 1st due to extreme weather conditions caused by Hurricane Ian. The conditions are deemed unsafe for proper Festival operation.

The Festival is typically open rain or shine but considers the projected rainfall and wind conditions caused by Hurricane Ian to be a unique weather event.

Full refunds have been automatically issued to October 1 ticket purchasers. (check your email)

The Festival hopes conditions allow for opening on Sunday, October 2nd as scheduled.

Check the Festival website and social media for updates.