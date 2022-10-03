Gibson Mill In Concord Welcomes Six More Vendors

1/17 Gibson Market

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – Gibson Mill, Concord’s community destination, announces the official opening of the next six vendors at the highly anticipated Gibson Mill Market. Market hours, starting on October 5, are Wednesday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Now open:

Cara’s Cookie Company: a cookie adventure experience that supports Cara’s Purpose Charity

Johnny Rogers BBQ & Burgers: a family-owned food joint offering hand-pulled NC-style barbecue and burgers

Taco Street: authentic street tacos, house-made salsas, traditional tortilla recipes, and homemade sangrias

Churn Buddies Ice Cream: scratch-made ice cream featuring local ingredients and flavors

Defined Coffee: local roasters serving coffee sourced from around the globe

The Market Bar

These vendors join the previously opened High Branch Brewing Company and Luck Factory Games. Updates and timing for the three remaining food-hall restaurants, Kuni’s Kitchen, Barco’s Sports & Raw Bar and Livy’s Neapolitan Pizza will be shared at a later date.

“Much like it did beginning 100 years ago, Gibson Mill continues to serve as a gathering spot that champions local industry,” said Thomas Moore, Business Development Director at Gibson Mill. “We’re thrilled to officially open and become a foodie destination in the Concord area. Our tenants have already built a strong sense of community that we hope will lead to fun and exciting collaborations in the future.”

More information is available at gibsonmill.com/market or by following the brand on social @gibsonmillncmarket on Instagram and @GibsonMillMarket on Facebook

About Gibson Mill Market

The new Market at Gibson Mill will offer a dining and shopping experience that brings together the rich legacy of American-made quality, craftsmanship and ingenuity with a modern, environmentally conscious approach and commitment to locally sourced goods. The Market space takes up 17,000 SF of rentable/retail space that will support 12 local vendors and offer a full-service restaurant inside (3,000 sq. ft.). Architecture and design work has been developed by d3 Studio, with construction delivered by Liles Construction. The driving force behind this project is Southpaw Investors, made up of local Concord area friends who respect the space and its legacy and purchased Gibson Mill in 2004. Today, this team fosters community and opportunity by supporting local and regional businesses with the development of Gibson Mill Market.

About Gibson Mill

Gibson Mill serves as a fresh take on two things deeply ingrained in our walls – opportunity and community. 100 years ago, Gibson Mill was Gibson Manufacturing Company, established in 1899 when industrialist James Cannon partnered with R.E. Gibson. Through the early 20th century, the space bustled with over 31,000 sewing spindles. Mill workers manufactured vibrantly-colored yarns, gingham and madras fabric as well as dress goods before making towels and sheets from the 1930s through the 1970s. Multiple generations of proud, loyal Concord families have stories to tell of how their family knows and remembers Gibson Mill. With that said, Gibson Mill made two things more possible for the people of Concord and Cabarrus County – opportunity and community. When the mill closed in 2003, it wasn’t the end of the story; one year later, some friends purchased the space together and reopened it for retail and office space. This space, the historic Cannon Mills Company Plant #6, is one of the area’s largest (656,000 SF located on 48 acres) adaptive reuse projects with a strong emphasis on environmental consciousness. It serves as a community-driven gathering spot with retail, craft breweries, office space and the new dining and retail market. Nestled in the Concord community, the Mill hosts over 1,000 daily guests, with a built-in audience of 305k+ community members inside a 10-mile radius, and attracting out-of-town guests with close proximity to Interstates 77, 85 and the CLT Douglas airport.