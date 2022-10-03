Morning Brew: Build-An-E.T. + A Scary Home Listing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Time for your Pure Intentions Morning Brew!

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Stephen Spielberg’s classic movie, E.T., and Build-A-Bear is helping make your heart glow with a stuffed toy to celebrate.

This stuffed animal comes with all the accessories, including Elliott’s iconic red hoodie and a sound chip with six familiar phrases when you squeeze it’s paw like “E.T. phone home” and “I’ll be right here”.

The E.T. Build-A-Bear comes with a glowing finger to recreate the final scene of the movie.

It’s 13 inches tall and costs $57.50. You can buy now in stores or online.

Next – a home for sale in New Hampshire has gone viral because of a special guest in each of the listing photos.

A man wearing a Michael Myers costume looks right at home in each of the pictures.

You can see him looking into the window of the dining room… in the hallway to the kitchen… lying on the bed in the master suite and even in a window in a picture of the exterior of the home.

The listing agent said he and the sellers are big horror movie fans and thought the pictures would be fun to take ahead of Halloween.

The listing was posted Friday and has already been viewed nearly 100,000 times. The agent says the house is still on the market, and is not haunted.