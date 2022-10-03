Thousands Of Starfish Left Stranded On A SC Beach Following Hurricane Ian

1/3

ISLE OF PALMS, SC — As hurricane Ian roared ashore last week, onshore winds left thousands of starfish stranded on Isle of Palms in South Carolina.

Many beachgoers say there were hundreds that were dried out, but hundreds they were also able to save.

Starfish are also known as sea stars are echinoderms. Echinoderms include starfish, sea cucumbers, sand dollars, sea urchins, and crinoids.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources identified the stranded echinoderms as sea stars and lined sea stars, which are two of the most common starfish off the coast of South Carolina.