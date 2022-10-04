Bullet Shot into Uptown Wells Fargo Building, Police Say

1/2





CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a bullet was shot into a window on the 16th floor of the Wells Fargo building at 301 S. College Street in uptown Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. The bullet then hit a wall.

Officers said no one was on the 16th floor at the time. There were no injuries, and the bullet was recovered, according to police.

The 300 block of South College Street was blocked off while glass from the shattered window was swept from the road.

The Wells Fargo tower, commonly referred to as “The Juke Box building” with a distinct curved roof is no longer owned by the bank. However, Wells does lease office space on several floors, according to a spokesperson. Wells does not occupy the 16th floor, and the spokesperson added that all Wells employees are safe and accounted for.

WCCB has reached out to the building’s property manager Childress Klein, but has not heard back.