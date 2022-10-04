CMS Seeks Community Input Before Hiring Process For Next Superintendent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools wants your input in its search for a new Superintendent.

Community surveys are underway, with the school board expected to begin the formal hiring process early next year.

Christine Edwards is leading the effort to find out what parents, teachers, and people in the community want to see in their next superintendent.

The CMS grad runs local consulting firm Civility Localized.

She’s contracted through the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council.

The community engagement will focus on interviews, focus groups, surveys, and community meetings.

She says she won’t be afraid to report back how people really feel.

“We’re asking questions about their lived experiences. We’re asking about what works with CMS, and what doesn’t work,” she says.

But not everyone feels as positive.

“We’ve been here before. So I don’t know what other tricks they have in the bag but our children of color continue to fail and they are falling farther and farther behind,” says CMS parent and community activist Colette Forrest.

Click here to participate in the online community survey.