Conover Police Investigating Deadly Shooting

CONOVER, N.C. — Authorities are actively searching for the person that shot and killed a man Sunday night.

According to Conover Police, detectives were called to the Catawba Valley Medical Center around 10 p.m., after a man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Knight, he died as a result of his injuries police say.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of 8th Avenue SW.

Police are looking for a red Cadillac SRX SUV that might have damage to the driver’s side passenger window.

No other information has been provided at this time. Check back for updates.