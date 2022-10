CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Today is National Ta

It’s National Taco Day and Rising celebrated by biting into the delicious dishes Tacos El Flacko. The food truck is owned and operated by two brothers, Cesar and Nason Gonzalez. The brothers were inspired by their father who also owned a food truck. Some of their recipes have been handed down by the family. You can learn more about Tacos El Flacko by visiting flacko.clt.