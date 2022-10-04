Temperatures Gradually Rise Through The Week

A ridge of high pressure will build in and gradually rise temperatures through the week. Expect cool mornings and warm days through Friday. A dry cold front will drop temperatures this weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows near 50.

Wednesday: Staying dry with plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Temperatures rising, but still dry. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: The warmest day of the week ahead of a cold front. Highs top out near 80.

Weekend: Cooler, but dry. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Enjoy the beautiful weather this week!

Kaitlin